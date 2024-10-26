Left Menu

EU Combats Russian Influence Amidst Western Balkan Visit

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen condemned Russia's hybrid attacks on democracies during her visit to the Western Balkans. She reaffirmed the EU's commitment to enlargement despite regional tensions, especially between Kosovo and Serbia. The EU aims to boost the region's economy with contingent reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pristina | Updated: 26-10-2024 19:45 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 19:45 IST
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has criticized Russia's hybrid attacks on democracies, emphasizing that the European Union actively counters misinformation and propaganda. Speaking in Pristina during a visit to Kosovo, von der Leyen declared Brussels' commitment to exposing disinformation for the benefit of the region.

The visit is part of her trip to Western Balkan states aspiring to join the EU, reinforcing the Union's dedication to enlargement. Despite Russia's destabilization efforts, von der Leyen highlighted the importance of truth and transparency in maintaining democratic integrity.

The Balkans remain a focal point, especially with ongoing tensions between Serbia and Kosovo, which declared independence in 2008. To bolster regional economies, the EU has proposed a 6-billion-euro growth plan contingent on reforms that align with EU standards, advocating for the acceleration of membership processes for Balkan states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

