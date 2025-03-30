Left Menu

Media War Erupts Amid Student Protests in Serbia

Thousands rallied outside a Serbian pro-government TV station accused of propaganda against student-led anti-corruption protests. The demonstrations, sparked by a tragic accident, demand political accountability. Pro-government media branded students as extremists, fueling tensions with President Vucic's regime amid calls for EU membership.

On Saturday, thousands gathered outside a pro-government television station in Serbia, accusing it of running a propaganda campaign against university students who have spearheaded anti-corruption protests challenging President Aleksandar Vucic's administration.

Informer TV, a notable media outlet supportive of Vucic and his right-wing regime, has repeatedly labeled student protestors as radicals amid nearly five months of peaceful demonstrations. Despite accusations of stirring violence and external orchestration, these claims lack evidence. The protests, ignited by a tragic collapse at a train station, underscore demands for political reform.

As Serbia pursues EU membership, President Vucic faces growing pressure. He has vowed a counteraction against the protests and threatened legal measures against academic figures. The student-led movement, marked by a symbolic performance and a 'wall of shame,' highlights the broader dissatisfaction with the nation's governance and media landscape.

