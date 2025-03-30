Media War Erupts Amid Student Protests in Serbia

On Saturday, thousands gathered outside a pro-government television station in Serbia, accusing it of running a propaganda campaign against university students who have spearheaded anti-corruption protests challenging President Aleksandar Vucic's administration.

Informer TV, a notable media outlet supportive of Vucic and his right-wing regime, has repeatedly labeled student protestors as radicals amid nearly five months of peaceful demonstrations. Despite accusations of stirring violence and external orchestration, these claims lack evidence. The protests, ignited by a tragic collapse at a train station, underscore demands for political reform.

As Serbia pursues EU membership, President Vucic faces growing pressure. He has vowed a counteraction against the protests and threatened legal measures against academic figures. The student-led movement, marked by a symbolic performance and a 'wall of shame,' highlights the broader dissatisfaction with the nation's governance and media landscape.

