BJP Celebrates Accession Day: A Tribute to Jammu and Kashmir's Historical Legacy

The BJP celebrated Accession Day, marking the 1947 merger of Jammu and Kashmir with India. Held at their Srinagar headquarters, the event underscored the region's commitment to unity and integrity. Led by Ashok Koul, it emphasized preserving the cultural and historical heritage of Jammu and Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 26-10-2024 20:21 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 20:21 IST
On Saturday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) commemorated Accession Day, reaffirming its commitment to a unified and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir. The celebration took place at the party's headquarters in Srinagar's Jawahar Nagar.

Accession Day marks the momentous occasion when Maharaja Hari Singh, the last Dogra ruler, signed the Instrument of Accession in 1947, leading to Jammu and Kashmir's union with India. Party workers, leaders, and citizens gathered to honor this pivotal day in the region's history.

Led by Ashok Koul, the BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit general secretary (organisation), the event highlighted the significance of the historical decision and the party's dedication to maintaining the cultural heritage and historical legacy of Jammu and Kashmir.

