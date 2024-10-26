Political Tensions Escalate in Kerala: A Battle of Accusations
In Kerala, political tensions flare as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accuses the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) of allying with communal groups, while KPCC chief K Sudhakaran defends IUML, alleging CM's ties with RSS. Accusations of misleading narratives about crime in Malappuram further fuel the conflict.
Political tensions in Kerala have reached new heights as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan launched an attack on the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), accusing the party of aligning with communal and terror-affiliated groups to undermine the communist movement.
However, defending their position, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief K Sudhakaran countered Vijayan's accusations, claiming that the CM was ostracizing minority organizations to strengthen ties with the RSS and Sangh Parivar. This exchange comes amid a backdrop of historical alliances and shifting political strategies in the state.
The debate intensified over narratives surrounding Malappuram's alleged involvement in criminal activities, with Vijayan pointing out discrepancies in propaganda spread by the IUML. The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of sticking to truth and official data while addressing crime-related issues in the district.

