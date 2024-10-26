Left Menu

Political Turmoil: NCST Intervenes in Jharkhand Controversy

The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has demanded a report from the Jharkhand government on Congress Minister Irfan Ansari's alleged derogatory remarks about BJP leader Sita Soren. The BJP and Congress are embroiled in accusations, with both parties submitting videos and demanding apologies and actions.

Updated: 26-10-2024 21:28 IST
The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has issued a notice to the Jharkhand government after Congress Minister Irfan Ansari allegedly made derogatory remarks about BJP leader Sita Soren. The NCST has requested a report within three days on the matter, warning that officials might be summoned if no response is received.

This development follows the BJP's complaint to the Election Commission accusing Ansari of inappropriate remarks. Sita Soren responded by sharing a video on social media, demanding an apology from Ansari, who dismissed the footage as tampered. A Congress delegation presented the alleged original video to election officials, claiming the BJP distorted it to harm Ansari's reputation.

The political clash has intensified with BJP nominating Soren to challenge Ansari in Jamtara's upcoming assembly elections. Congress insists the BJP's allegations are baseless and calls for an end to misleading propaganda. Meanwhile, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan criticized Ansari's remarks, demanding his removal from the cabinet.

