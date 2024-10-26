Left Menu

Call for Unified Security Strategy in Jammu and Kashmir Amid Rising Terror Attacks

Jammu and Kashmir Congress President Tariq Hameed Karra urges a unified approach to security after recent terror attacks in the area. He emphasizes including elected government representatives in security discussions with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. Recent attacks have highlighted ongoing threats and underline the need for comprehensive security measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 23:40 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 23:40 IST
Call for Unified Security Strategy in Jammu and Kashmir Amid Rising Terror Attacks
J&K Congress president Tariq Hameed Karra. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid a surge in terror attacks in the Union Territory, Jammu and Kashmir Congress President Tariq Hameed Karra has voiced concerns over the current security strategy, advocating for a more unified and holistic approach. Karra stressed the importance of not having divergent security routes in dealing with such pressing matters.

He called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to involve representatives of the elected government in security meetings, highlighting the necessity of collective decision-making. Karra remarked on the tranquility during recent elections, contrasting it with the alarming rise in attacks, which suggests persistent threats from anti-peace elements.

The recent attacks, including the tragic killings of Army personnel and civilians, underscore vulnerabilities in the current security regime. Lieutenant Governor Sinha has responded by intensifying security around crucial infrastructure projects and paying tribute to the victims of terrorist activities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024