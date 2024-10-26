Call for Unified Security Strategy in Jammu and Kashmir Amid Rising Terror Attacks

Amid a surge in terror attacks in the Union Territory, Jammu and Kashmir Congress President Tariq Hameed Karra has voiced concerns over the current security strategy, advocating for a more unified and holistic approach. Karra stressed the importance of not having divergent security routes in dealing with such pressing matters.

He called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to involve representatives of the elected government in security meetings, highlighting the necessity of collective decision-making. Karra remarked on the tranquility during recent elections, contrasting it with the alarming rise in attacks, which suggests persistent threats from anti-peace elements.

The recent attacks, including the tragic killings of Army personnel and civilians, underscore vulnerabilities in the current security regime. Lieutenant Governor Sinha has responded by intensifying security around crucial infrastructure projects and paying tribute to the victims of terrorist activities in the region.

