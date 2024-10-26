Kejriwal Challenges BJP Amid Alleged Attack During Padyatra
Arvind Kejriwal, AAP's convener, accused BJP of an orchestrated attack during his padyatra in Vikaspuri. He challenged BJP to contest elections instead of resorting to violence. The incident follows AAP's allegations of a conspiracy against Kejriwal. No formal complaint was filed, and BJP dismissed the claims as victim playing.
Arvind Kejriwal, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) chief, has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of orchestrating an attack on him during a padyatra in Vikaspuri, West Delhi. Despite these allegations, no formal complaint has been filed by AAP, while BJP dismissed the claims as political victimhood.
During a public address in Badli, Kejriwal alleged that BJP's goons attacked him, challenging their strength in the elections while urging voters against backing BJP. Kejriwal warned that the BJP aims to dismantle free public schemes if chosen over AAP in the forthcoming elections.
AAP's leadership, while calling the attack a deep-rooted conspiracy against Kejriwal, noted the police's inaction but maintained that the padyatras will persist. BJP countered the accusations, interpreting them as electoral strategy to defame the party and seek public sympathy.
