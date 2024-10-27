Left Menu

Michelle Obama Urges Support for Kamala Harris Amidst Election Tensions

Michelle Obama rallies support for Kamala Harris in Michigan, warning of threats to women's rights if Donald Trump wins. Obama passionately calls for male voters to consider the impact of their decisions on women. Kamala Harris continues her campaign, promoting healthcare rights amidst celebrity endorsements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kalamazoo | Updated: 27-10-2024 08:43 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 08:43 IST
Kamala Harris
  • Country:
  • United States

Michelle Obama made a compelling appeal for Kamala Harris's presidential bid at a Michigan rally, cautioning that women's rights are at stake if Donald Trump returns to office.

Obama fiercely criticized the erosion of abortion rights, labeling it a precursor to further limitations on women's healthcare.

Kamala Harris emphasized her dedication to public service, contrasting herself with Trump before engaging with the community in Michigan, highlighting her campaign's focus on healthcare issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

