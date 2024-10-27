Michelle Obama Urges Support for Kamala Harris Amidst Election Tensions

Michelle Obama made a compelling appeal for Kamala Harris's presidential bid at a Michigan rally, cautioning that women's rights are at stake if Donald Trump returns to office.

Obama fiercely criticized the erosion of abortion rights, labeling it a precursor to further limitations on women's healthcare.

Kamala Harris emphasized her dedication to public service, contrasting herself with Trump before engaging with the community in Michigan, highlighting her campaign's focus on healthcare issues.

