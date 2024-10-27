Rising Star Vijay Sets Stage for Political Debut with TVK
Top Tamil actor Vijay is poised to announce his political vision for Tamil Nadu through his party, Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam, at an anticipated public meeting. His political debut marks a new chapter as Vijay enters the arena historically dominated by Dravidian political giants. Observers eagerly await his strategy and principles.
Top Tamil actor Vijay, who recently announced his political party Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), is set to discuss his political vision and state agenda at his first public meeting on Sunday.
Vijay's entry into politics adds intrigue to the political landscape long dominated by Dravidian parties DMK and AIADMK, alongside a growing BJP presence. As he prepares to contest the 2026 Assembly elections, Vijay's plans mirror the legacy of Tamil cinema figures who ventured into politics, such as Kamal Haasan and M G Ramachandran.
The actor, known for his successful films, unveiled the TVK party this February and is expected to advocate against NEET, a contentious issue in Tamil Nadu. At the conference venue, displays of political icons like EV Ramasamy 'Periyar' and BR Ambedkar reflect his party's stance, contributing to the anticipation surrounding his political journey.
