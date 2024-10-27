Samajwadi Party Rallies for U.P. Bypolls with INDIA Bloc Support

Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav has expressed optimism in securing a victory in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh by-elections set for November 13. Yadav stated that the party is fully prepared to address the polls, having made thorough preparations for the electoral battle.

Highlighting key electoral issues, Yadav pointed to public dissatisfaction, particularly among youth and women, over inadequate health services and electricity supply, criticizing the government's perceived incompetence. On Saturday, the party unveiled a list of 19-star campaigners for nine assembly seats, including top leaders like SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav and Rajya Sabha MP Ram Gopal Yadav.

The bypolls will take place in nine of the ten vacant assembly seats, with prominent figures such as Dimple Yadav and Jaya Bachchan actively campaigning. The INDIA bloc has announced its support for SP candidates under a unified strategy, further bolstered by Congress's decision not to field candidates, thus strengthening the alliance for a significant victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)