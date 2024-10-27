Conflict Escalates: Israeli Strikes and Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza

Israeli airstrikes in northern Gaza have resulted in the deaths of at least 22 individuals, predominantly women and children, according to Palestinian officials on Sunday. Aid organizations have described the unfolding situation as a humanitarian catastrophe as the Israeli military offensive enters its third week.

The Gaza Health Ministry reported that 11 women and two children were among those killed in Beit Lahiya on Saturday night, along with multiple injuries and a potential rise in fatalities. The Israeli military claimed its target was militants in the area and accused media of inaccurate reports.

Israel's ongoing strikes across Gaza are part of a wider conflict, with militaristic engagements also involving Lebanon and Iran, escalating tensions and the threat of a regional war. Aid groups continue to sound alarms over the deteriorating humanitarian conditions exacerbated by restricted aid entries.

(With inputs from agencies.)