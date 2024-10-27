Left Menu

Controversy Over Palakkad Bypoll: Internal Strife in Congress

A letter suggesting K Muraleedharan as the Congress candidate for the Palakkad bypoll has created a political stir in Kerala. The ruling CPI(M) claims it highlights internal Congress divisions over candidate selection, hinting potential benefits for the Left Front. The controversy reportedly involves Youth Congress president Rahul Mamkootathil and former MP Shafi Parambil.

  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising development in Kerala, a letter allegedly penned by the Palakkad District Congress Committee has stirred significant controversy.

The letter recommends K Muraleedharan for the contentious Palakkad Assembly bypoll, fueling claims by the ruling CPI(M) of internal divides within the Congress party.

As campaigning intensifies, this controversy could shift advantages towards the Left Front, marking a pivotal moment in the run-up to the November 13 by-election.

(With inputs from agencies.)

