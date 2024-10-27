Controversy Over Palakkad Bypoll: Internal Strife in Congress

In a surprising development in Kerala, a letter allegedly penned by the Palakkad District Congress Committee has stirred significant controversy.

The letter recommends K Muraleedharan for the contentious Palakkad Assembly bypoll, fueling claims by the ruling CPI(M) of internal divides within the Congress party.

As campaigning intensifies, this controversy could shift advantages towards the Left Front, marking a pivotal moment in the run-up to the November 13 by-election.

