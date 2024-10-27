Women Voters: The Game Changers in Jharkhand Elections

As Jharkhand gears up for its assembly elections, women voters are emerging as pivotal players in 32 of the 81 constituencies, including Barhait and Saraikela where female electorates surpass males in numbers, potentially impacting key political figures such as Chief Minister Hemant Soren and former CM Champai Soren.

Political parties are intensifying efforts to earn women's votes, with the BJP proposing the Gogo Didi Yojana, countering the JMM-led government's Maiyan Samman Yojana. The latter currently offers Rs 1,000 monthly to women, which the government plans to increase, should they continue to hold power.

Both the BJP and JMM recognize the sway of female voters in a state where 26 of the 32 key constituencies are reserved for scheduled tribes. The BJP has declared a pledge in its manifesto to provide Rs 2,100 monthly to women, highlighting the crucial role of women in Jharkhand's electoral contest as voting days approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)