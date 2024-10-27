AAP Pledges Support to Defeat BJP in Maharashtra Elections
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) decides not to contest Maharashtra elections, choosing to support the INDIA alliance to prevent BJP from winning. Despite setback in Haryana, AAP aims to join forces with NCP and Shiv Sena to tackle the upcoming electoral challenge against the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance.
- Country:
- India
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has decided not to field candidates in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections, focusing instead on the larger goal of defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj emphasized the importance of avoiding the division of opposition votes, as witnessed in Haryana.
In Haryana, the BJP's victory with 48 seats out of 90 highlighted the challenges faced by a fragmented opposition. The Congress secured 37 seats, while independents and INLD managed only a few. AAP, despite its aggressive campaign, failed to secure any seats, leaving the party to reconsider its strategy.
With Maharashtra elections scheduled for November 20, AAP is throwing its support behind the MVA alliance, including Congress, NCP, and Shiv Sena. In a bid to counter the ruling Mahayuti alliance of BJP, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, and NCP, all parties are ramping up their campaign efforts, setting the stage for a fierce electoral battle.
(With inputs from agencies.)
