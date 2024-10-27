Japan's Parliamentary Power Shift Looms: Coalition Faces Election Test

Japan's ruling coalition is on the verge of losing its parliamentary majority, according to exit polls from Sunday's general election. The Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), along with its junior partner Komeito, are projected to secure between 174 and 254 seats in Japan's lower house, well short of the 233-mark needed for a majority.

The main opposition, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDPJ), is expected to win between 128 and 191 seats. This electoral outcome could force the LDP or CDPJ to enter power-sharing agreements with other political parties. The election unfolds as Japan tackles economic challenges and strained relations with China.

A Nippon TV poll also predicts the ruling coalition falling short of a majority, impacted by Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's scandal-hit tenure. Observers suggest deals with smaller parties, like the Democratic Party for the People or Japan Innovation Party, could be crucial in forming a government.

