Political Tempest: Sita Soren's Emotional Battle

BJP leader Sita Soren broke down on Sunday during a press conference, addressing derogatory remarks reportedly made by Congress minister Irfan Ansari. This unfolded as Soren, contesting the Jamtara seat in the Jharkhand assembly polls, prepared to file her nomination papers.

Ansari, the Congress candidate for the same seat, allegedly made insulting comments about Soren following his nomination filing on Thursday. Soren, visibly emotional, remarked that such comments are unacceptable and an insult to the tribal community, stating they would not forgive the disrespect shown.

Sita Soren, who joined the BJP earlier this year, was supported by BJP's Nawada MP Vivek Thakur. He criticized Ansari's comments, promising protests not just in Jamtara but statewide. The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes has also issued a notice to the Jharkhand government, demanding a report on the remarks.

(With inputs from agencies.)