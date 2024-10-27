Left Menu

BJP's Strategy to Overcome TMC in 2026 West Bengal Polls

BJP's West Bengal President, Sukanta Majumdar, believes a 3-4% increase in vote share will enable the party to surpass the ruling TMC in the 2026 assembly elections. The BJP plans to recruit one crore new members and emphasizes Hindu vote consolidation, security, and governance as its core objectives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-10-2024 19:27 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 19:27 IST
Sukanta Majumdar
BJP's West Bengal state president Sukanta Majumdar emphasized the significance of increasing the party's vote share by three to four percent as the key to defeating the ruling Trinamool Congress in the 2026 assembly polls.

With TMC having a slight electoral edge in previous results, Majumdar highlighted the BJP's plan to expand its base by targeting one crore new members, launching a strong membership drive inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

BJP leaders stress the necessity of vote consolidation, particularly among Hindus, and advocate for security and good governance as central themes in their bid to sway public opinion and win more seats in upcoming elections.

