BJP Demands Action Against Congress Leader for Insulting Remarks

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Spokesperson CR Kesavan voiced strong criticism against Congress leader Irfan Ansari on Sunday for his inflammatory comments directed at BJP leader Sita Soren. Kesavan questioned why Ansari has not been expelled, given the seriousness of his remarks that he deems as 'unforgivable.'

In a video statement, Kesavan urged the Congress leadership, including Rahul Gandhi, to take immediate action. He questioned the lack of response from Congress, suggesting that their inaction could be interpreted as tacit approval of such offensive language. These remarks occurred in the context of a heated political climate as assembly elections are underway.

Ansari, a minister and Congress candidate contesting from Jamtara, allegedly referred to Sita Soren as a 'rejected' and 'borrowed player,' causing widespread anger, particularly among the tribal community. Sita Soren, visibly upset by the derogatory remarks, stated that the party has reported the issue to the Election Commission. An FIR has been filed against Ansari following a complaint, signaling a possible violation of the Model Code of Conduct, as confirmed by Neha Arora, the state's Additional Chief Electoral Officer.

