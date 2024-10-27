Left Menu

Evo Morales Survives Alleged Assassination Attempt Amidst Bolivia's Political Turmoil

Former Bolivian President Evo Morales claims to have escaped an assassination attempt in the Chapare region. Shots were fired at Morales' car, injuring his driver. Morales accuses current President Luis Arce of orchestrating the attack amidst ongoing political tensions. No official confirmation from authorities has been made.

Updated: 27-10-2024 20:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Former Bolivian President Evo Morales claimed he escaped an assassination attempt on Sunday. Unidentified men allegedly opened fire on his car in Bolivia's Chapare region, a stronghold of Morales' supporters. The former president was unharmed, but his driver sustained injuries, authorities have yet to confirm the incident.

Morales accused current President Luis Arce of orchestrating the attack in an attempt to eliminate him politically, amid a fierce rivalry within the governing party. The attack comes as Morales aims to stand as a candidate in the upcoming presidential election. Arce's office has not responded to requests for comment.

The alleged assassination attempt exacerbates Bolivia's ongoing political crisis. Recent events include a suspected coup attempt, economic mismanagement, and allegations against Morales regarding a statutory rape case. Morales remains in the Chapare region, where supporters protect him from potential arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

