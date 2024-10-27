Elon Musk's 1990s U.S. Work Controversy Amid Political Backdrop
Reports have emerged suggesting that Elon Musk worked illegally in the U.S. during the 1990s while building his startup, Zip2. Musk denies this, claiming his visa status was legal. The accusations come as he publicly supports Donald Trump in the upcoming election, amid ongoing debates on immigration policies.
Reports surfaced suggesting that Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur, may have worked illegally in the United States during the 1990s while establishing his startup, Zip2. The Washington Post claimed that Musk did not fulfill the necessary student enrollment requirements to maintain legal work status while on a J-1 visa.
Musk promptly denied these allegations, asserting on his social media platform X that he transitioned from a J-1 to an H1-B visa during his time in the United States. This legal dispute is underscored by Musk's public endorsement of Donald Trump, a figure known for his stringent immigration policies.
The controversy surrounding Musk's past immigration status emerges against the backdrop of the upcoming U.S. elections, where immigration remains a hot-button issue. Trump's campaign rhetoric includes promises of massive deportations, reflecting a broader national debate on legal and illegal migration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Lithuania's Political Shift: Social Democrats Poised for Election Surge
In ensuing Maharashtra assembly elections, Maha Vikas Aghadi will repeat its performance in Lok Sabha polls: Sharad Pawar.
Lithuania Eyes Political Shift in Pivotal Parliamentary Elections
Lithuania's Election: Cost of Living and Security Concerns
Legacy of Leadership: Political Dynasties Shape Jammu and Kashmir Elections