NCP's Strategic Candidate Announcement for Maharashtra Assembly

The Nationalist Congress Party (SP), led by Sharad Pawar, unveiled its third list of candidates for the Maharashtra assembly elections, with notable inclusion Fahad Ahmad, husband of actress Swara Bhaskar. Ahmad, formerly with the Samajwadi Party, will contest from Anushakti Nagar.

He faces Sana Malik of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, the daughter of ex-minister Nawab Malik, who was controversially involved with a property case linked to Dawood Ibrahim's sister. The list was announced by Jayant Patil, Maharashtra unit chief, featuring 76 candidates in total, including 11 women.

Among the other candidates are Dnyayak Patni from Karanja, son of late BJP MLA Rajendra Patni, and Atul Wandile from Hinganghat, among others. The Maharashtra assembly polls are scheduled for November 20, with results on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)