Kumaraswamy Launches Fierce Attack on Congress Amid Karnataka's Political Storm

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy criticizes Karnataka's Congress-led government ahead of Channapatna bye-election. Comparing his son Nikhil to Arjuna in Mahabharata, Kumaraswamy attacks Congress over GST handling, rural neglect, farmer suicides, and youth involvement in gaming and drugs. JD(S) remains confident in its Channapatna stronghold.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 22:52 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 22:52 IST
Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy has sharpened his attacks against Karnataka's Congress-led government amid escalating political tensions ahead of the upcoming Channapatna assembly bye-election. Speaking on Sunday, Kumaraswamy described the Congress's stance as weak and promised a robust response from the people.

On the campaign trail with his son Nikhil, Kumaraswamy painted a vivid picture of the election battle, comparing Nikhil to Arjuna from the Mahabharata, ready to counter the Congress's tactics. He criticized the state administration for neglecting rural areas, stressing their failure to address the mounting hardships faced by farmers.

The state is witnessing heavy monsoon rains that have filled reservoirs, further complicating the situation for rural communities. Kumaraswamy accused the government of prioritizing political maneuvering over adequate relief efforts. He expressed concerns about a rise in farmer suicides and the worrying trend of youth gravitating towards online gaming and drug trade.

Kumaraswamy targeted the Congress over GST mismanagement, attributing the confusion to them and questioning the foresight of leaders like Manmohan Singh and Chidambaram. He underlined JD(S)'s strong influence in Channapatna and questioned the Congress's candidate choice amidst their internal contradictions. The minister, along with his family, also visited local temples seeking divine blessings for the electoral battle ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

