Political Shifts: BJP Leaders Join Shinde's Shiv Sena
Sanjana Jadhav, daughter of BJP leader Raosaheb Danve, joined Shiv Sena led by CM Eknath Shinde, ahead of Maharashtra's assembly elections. Former MP Rajendra Gavit also switched allegiance to Shiv Sena. The election for the 288-member assembly is set for November 20, with results on November 23.
In a significant political development, Sanjana Jadhav, daughter of former Union minister and BJP leader Raosaheb Danve, has joined the Shiv Sena faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
This move comes just before the crucial assembly elections scheduled for November 20 in Maharashtra. Jadhav is anticipated to run from the Kannad assembly segment in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.
Rajendra Gavit, another prominent political figure who previously sided with Shinde against Uddhav Thackeray, and Vilas Tare, have also transferred their loyalty to the Shiv Sena. Gavit has been chosen to contest the Palghar constituency.
(With inputs from agencies.)
