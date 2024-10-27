Political Shifts: BJP Leaders Join Shinde's Shiv Sena

In a significant political development, Sanjana Jadhav, daughter of former Union minister and BJP leader Raosaheb Danve, has joined the Shiv Sena faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

This move comes just before the crucial assembly elections scheduled for November 20 in Maharashtra. Jadhav is anticipated to run from the Kannad assembly segment in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

Rajendra Gavit, another prominent political figure who previously sided with Shinde against Uddhav Thackeray, and Vilas Tare, have also transferred their loyalty to the Shiv Sena. Gavit has been chosen to contest the Palghar constituency.

