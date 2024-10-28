Social Democrats Make Strong Gains in Lithuanian Elections
Lithuania's opposition Social Democrats are leading in the second round of parliamentary elections, securing a large portion of the vote. As of Sunday, they lead in 33 constituencies, adding to their 20 seats won in the first round, while the ruling Homeland Union Party lags behind.
- Country:
- Lithuania
In Lithuania, the opposition Social Democrats have taken an early lead in the second round of the country's parliamentary elections. According to government data, they are ahead in 33 constituencies after 64% of the votes have been counted.
This adds to the 20 seats they secured in the initial round, marking a significant advance in the 141-member assembly. The Social Democrats appear poised to outperform the ruling Homeland Union Party, which has only managed to lead in six additional constituencies, alongside 18 first-round victories.
As the vote counting progresses, the current trajectory suggests a potential power shift in Lithuania, with the Social Democrats making substantial gains at the expense of the incumbent party.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Virtual Queue to Shape Sabarimala Pilgrimage Amid Opposition
Comoros Faces Election Turmoil as Opposition Boycotts Polls
Maharashtra's 'Gaddarancha Panchnama': Opposition's Fiery Accusations
Ladki Bahin Yojana: Empowering Women Amidst Opposition
The Trial of Opposition Leader Pritam Singh: Allegations Unveiled