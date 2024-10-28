Demand for Transparency in High-Level Kashmir Discussions

Engineer Rashid, the President of the Awami Ittehad Party, has publicly urged Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to release information regarding his high-profile meetings in New Delhi. Abdullah's discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other key officials have sparked calls for transparency.

During a press conference, Rashid insisted on the public's right to know whether Article 370 and the fate of political prisoners were addressed during these meetings. He questioned Abdullah about the outcomes and future plans, particularly any commitments made by the Prime Minister.

These meetings come as Abdullah assumes office as the first Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory, following the recent elections. The JKNC-Congress alliance secured a majority, while BJP gained significant ground with 29 seats. The political climate remains tense post-abrogation of Article 370.

(With inputs from agencies.)