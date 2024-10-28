Left Menu

Demand for Transparency in High-Level Kashmir Discussions

Engineer Rashid, President of Awami Ittehad Party, has called on Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to reveal details from his meetings with top Indian leaders, including the Prime Minister. Rashid emphasizes public knowledge on discussions, especially concerning Article 370 and political prisoners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 10:04 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 10:04 IST
President of Awami Ittehad Party and MP, Sheikh Abdul Rashid, alias Engineer Rashid. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Engineer Rashid, the President of the Awami Ittehad Party, has publicly urged Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to release information regarding his high-profile meetings in New Delhi. Abdullah's discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other key officials have sparked calls for transparency.

During a press conference, Rashid insisted on the public's right to know whether Article 370 and the fate of political prisoners were addressed during these meetings. He questioned Abdullah about the outcomes and future plans, particularly any commitments made by the Prime Minister.

These meetings come as Abdullah assumes office as the first Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory, following the recent elections. The JKNC-Congress alliance secured a majority, while BJP gained significant ground with 29 seats. The political climate remains tense post-abrogation of Article 370.

(With inputs from agencies.)

