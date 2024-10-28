Political Tensions Rise as Ishan Kishan's Father Joins JD(U)

Pranav Pandey, the father of Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan, has officially joined the Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)] in Patna. His induction into the party took place on Sunday, marking a significant moment in the regional political landscape. Pandey pledged his unwavering dedication to strengthening the party's position.

This development comes as former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav launched a scathing critique of both JD(U) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Yadav accused the entities of attempting to ignite communal tensions and diverting focus from crucial issues such as education, agriculture, poverty alleviation, and unemployment.

Tejashwi Yadav did not hold back in his criticism, directly questioning Union Textile Minister Giriraj Singh over the absence of a textile park in Bihar, suggesting it was part of a broader scheme to incite conflict. Furthermore, he admonished JD(U) leaders for allegedly shielding those responsible for the illicit liquor crisis in the state, while failing to express condolences to affected families. Yadav expressed deep concern over the state's deteriorating law and order situation under the current administration.

