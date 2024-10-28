Macron's Diplomatic Balancing Act in Morocco: Renewing Ties Amid Controversies
French President Emmanuel Macron visits Morocco to discuss trade, climate change, and immigration, aiming to strengthen ties. The visit follows France's support for Morocco's Western Sahara autonomy plan, straining relations with Algeria. Macron's agenda includes meetings with Moroccan leaders and addressing Parliament, amid efforts to tackle immigration challenges.
French President Emmanuel Macron has touched down in Morocco, embarking on a crucial diplomatic mission aimed at reinforcing the Franco-Moroccan partnership in trade, climate change, and immigration issues.
The visit marks a significant moment following Macron's endorsement of Morocco's Western Sahara autonomy plan, a decision that has fueled tensions with neighboring Algeria, meanwhile delighting Moroccan officials.
During the visit, Macron is meeting key Moroccan figures, including King Mohammed VI, as both nations seek to overcome previous strains over immigration policies and espionage allegations.
