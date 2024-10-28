Left Menu

Liberal Democrats Secure Victory in Uzbekistan's Election

Uzbekistan's Liberal Democratic Party emerged victorious in the national parliamentary elections, securing 64 out of 150 seats with 42.7% of the vote. The National Revival Democratic Party received 29 seats, Adolat Social Democratic Party 21 seats, People's Democratic Party 20 seats, and the Environmental Party 16 seats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tashkent | Updated: 28-10-2024 12:46 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 12:00 IST
  • Country:
  • Uzbekistan

In a decisive win, Uzbekistan's Liberal Democratic Party claimed victory in the nation's parliamentary election, capturing 64 of the 150 available seats with a notable 42.7% share of the vote.

The Central Election Commission announced the results on Monday, highlighting the significant lead by the Liberal Democrats.

Trailing behind, the National Revival Democratic Party secured 29 seats, Adolat Social Democratic Party gained 21, People's Democratic Party earned 20, and the Environmental Party achieved 16 seats, underlining a diverse political representation in Uzbekistan's parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

