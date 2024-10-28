Liberal Democrats Secure Victory in Uzbekistan's Election

In a decisive win, Uzbekistan's Liberal Democratic Party claimed victory in the nation's parliamentary election, capturing 64 of the 150 available seats with a notable 42.7% share of the vote.

The Central Election Commission announced the results on Monday, highlighting the significant lead by the Liberal Democrats.

Trailing behind, the National Revival Democratic Party secured 29 seats, Adolat Social Democratic Party gained 21, People's Democratic Party earned 20, and the Environmental Party achieved 16 seats, underlining a diverse political representation in Uzbekistan's parliament.

