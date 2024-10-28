Actor Vijay Sparks Political Frenzy in Tamil Nadu

Vijay's emergence in Tamil Nadu politics with Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) has stirred reactions among established parties. The ruling DMK suggests that TVK has borrowed heavily from its ideology, while the main opposition AIADMK criticizes TVK's principles as a mix of existing political doctrines.

Vijay's debut appearance targeted the DMK, yet the party remains unfazed, stating it has withstood numerous challengers over its 75-year history. DMK leaders emphasize their commitment to fighting for people's causes, contrasting with TVK's ambitions to gain power by 2026.

AIADMK sees TVK's ideology as a blend of existing ideas, while BJP leaders speculate that Vijay's party might divide Dravidian votes. Naam Tamizhar Katchi dismisses TVK's invitation for alliances, asserting its distinct ideological stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)