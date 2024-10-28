Left Menu

Actor Vijay Sparks Political Frenzy in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu's prominent political parties react to actor-politician Vijay's new party, Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK). The DMK accuses TVK of copying its ideology, while AIADMK dismisses TVK's principles as a blend of existing political standpoints. Meanwhile, Naam Tamizhar Katchi remains uninspired by TVK's entry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 28-10-2024 13:17 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 13:17 IST
Actor Vijay Sparks Political Frenzy in Tamil Nadu
  • Country:
  • India

Vijay's emergence in Tamil Nadu politics with Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) has stirred reactions among established parties. The ruling DMK suggests that TVK has borrowed heavily from its ideology, while the main opposition AIADMK criticizes TVK's principles as a mix of existing political doctrines.

Vijay's debut appearance targeted the DMK, yet the party remains unfazed, stating it has withstood numerous challengers over its 75-year history. DMK leaders emphasize their commitment to fighting for people's causes, contrasting with TVK's ambitions to gain power by 2026.

AIADMK sees TVK's ideology as a blend of existing ideas, while BJP leaders speculate that Vijay's party might divide Dravidian votes. Naam Tamizhar Katchi dismisses TVK's invitation for alliances, asserting its distinct ideological stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024