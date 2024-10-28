Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra: Rallying for Constitutional Values in Wayanad

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 28-10-2024 15:33 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 15:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra kicked off her campaign for the Wayanad by-election with stern criticisms of the BJP-led central government. She accused the government of undermining constitutional values and spreading fear and unrest among minorities.

Speaking in Meenangadi, Wayanad, Priyanka touched upon the violence in Manipur, suggesting that there are 'planned' attacks on minorities. She further alleged that policies favored Prime Minister Narendra Modi's associates over the well-being of farmers and tribal communities.

This election bid follows Rahul Gandhi's vacating of the seat, and Priyanka has vowed to stand by the people, taking their issues to Parliament. Her campaign stops in Wayanad were marked with roadshows and familial support from party leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

