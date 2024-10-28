Election Fever: Key Candidates File Nominations in Jharkhand

In a significant move ahead of the Jharkhand assembly elections, prominent candidates, including Babulal Marandi and Bebi Devi, have officially submitted their nominations. Marandi seeks to retain his influence from Dhanwar, while Devi campaigns from Dumri.

The second phase of the elections, encompassing 38 constituencies including Dhanwar and Dumri, will be held on November 20. The nomination submission period for this phase commenced on October 22, nearing its conclusion on Tuesday.

As the battle lines are drawn, the first phase nominations concluded with 805 candidates vying for 43 seats, with contentious constituencies like Jamshedpur East and West seeing 32 candidates each.

