Election Fever: Key Candidates File Nominations in Jharkhand
In Jharkhand, key political figures Babulal Marandi and Bebi Devi have filed nominations for the upcoming state assembly elections. The elections are set to occur in two phases, with the second phase on November 20. Marandi and Devi are contesting from Dhanwar and Dumri, respectively.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move ahead of the Jharkhand assembly elections, prominent candidates, including Babulal Marandi and Bebi Devi, have officially submitted their nominations. Marandi seeks to retain his influence from Dhanwar, while Devi campaigns from Dumri.
The second phase of the elections, encompassing 38 constituencies including Dhanwar and Dumri, will be held on November 20. The nomination submission period for this phase commenced on October 22, nearing its conclusion on Tuesday.
As the battle lines are drawn, the first phase nominations concluded with 805 candidates vying for 43 seats, with contentious constituencies like Jamshedpur East and West seeing 32 candidates each.
(With inputs from agencies.)
