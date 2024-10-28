Cuba's Uncertain Future Hinges on U.S. Presidential Election

Cuba's long-standing economic struggles may hinge on the outcome of the U.S. presidential election, with Cuban citizens and analysts closely monitoring the race. While Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and Republican contender Donald Trump express contrasting approaches towards Cuba, their policies could dictate the island's future stability.

Under the Trump administration, Cuba faced intensified economic sanctions, leading to a collapsing infrastructure and a massive migration wave. In contrast, a Harris presidency might consider easing restrictions to prevent further turmoil, although it remains uncertain if she will take this approach.

The impact of U.S. policies on Cuban migration is substantial as record numbers seek refuge in America. With Florida's political leanings shifting, both campaigns appear to be sidelining Cuba, leaving its future precariously dependent on a forthcoming U.S. presidential decision.

