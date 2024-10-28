Ajit Pawar Faces Family Rift in Baramati Electoral Battle

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, while filing his nomination for the Baramati assembly election on Monday, became visibly emotional during a rally. He accused the NCP patron, Sharad Pawar, of creating a division in the family by fielding a candidate against him in the election. Ajit Pawar acknowledged past mistakes but asserted that the family's decision to nominate him in Baramati was undermined by Sharad's actions. He emphasized the importance of family unity and urged against degrading politics to personal conflicts.

Ajit highlighted the notable development in Baramati but acknowledged people's right to question it. He argued that development extends beyond infrastructure and that understanding local needs is crucial. Despite criticisms, he remains committed to enhancing Baramati's growth and urges respect for free speech while challenging opponents' narratives.

Confident about his electoral prospects, Ajit Pawar reassured voters that ongoing schemes beneficial to the people would persist, promising the return of the Mahayuti government by November 23. He criticized opposition tactics and called for sustained enthusiasm from supporters, convinced of receiving strong backing during the elections. Ajit faces his nephew and NCP leader Sharad Pawar's grandson, Yugendra Pawar, in this critical electoral contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)