North Korean Military Joins Russia's Fight in Ukraine: NATO Confirms Escalation
NATO confirmed that North Korea has deployed troops to Russia, marking an escalation in the Ukraine conflict. Secretary-General Mark Rutte stated that North Korean military units are in the Kursk region. The development followed a briefing by high-level South Korean officials at NATO headquarters in Brussels.
In a striking development, NATO has confirmed the deployment of North Korean troops to Russia, with some already stationed in the Kursk region, as part of the ongoing conflict against Ukraine.
NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte revealed the information to reporters, stating that this move signifies a 'significant escalation' in North Korea's involvement and illustrates a 'dangerous expansion' of Russia's war activities.
The announcement was made after a briefing from a high-level South Korean delegation, comprising key intelligence, military officials, and senior diplomats, to NATO's 32 national ambassadors in Brussels.
