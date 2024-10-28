North Korean Military Joins Russia's Fight in Ukraine: NATO Confirms Escalation

In a striking development, NATO has confirmed the deployment of North Korean troops to Russia, with some already stationed in the Kursk region, as part of the ongoing conflict against Ukraine.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte revealed the information to reporters, stating that this move signifies a 'significant escalation' in North Korea's involvement and illustrates a 'dangerous expansion' of Russia's war activities.

The announcement was made after a briefing from a high-level South Korean delegation, comprising key intelligence, military officials, and senior diplomats, to NATO's 32 national ambassadors in Brussels.

(With inputs from agencies.)