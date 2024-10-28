Left Menu

Pappu Yadav Seeks Greater Security Amid Bishnoi Gang Threat

Bihar MP Pappu Yadav has requested enhanced security from Union Home Minister Amit Shah following a threatening call allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Yadav seeks an upgrade from 'Y' to 'Z' security and police escorts in Bihar, implicating government responsibility if harmed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 28-10-2024 17:25 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 17:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar's controversial MP, Rajesh Ranjan known as Pappu Yadav, has approached Union Home Minister Amit Shah for improved security measures following a threat from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Yadav revealed his appeal through a letter shared with media, underscoring the severity of the threat via an audio clip supposedly from Dubai.

Yadav demands 'Z' level security and police escorts, attributing potential blame on state and central governments should harm come his way.

(With inputs from agencies.)

