Clash of Titans: Uttarakhand Kedarnath By-Election Heats Up

The political battlefield in Uttarakhand intensified as Asha Nautiyal of the BJP and Manoj Rawat from Congress filed nominations for the impending Kedarnath by-election scheduled for November 20. This bypoll holds significance in the wake of the sudden demise of BJP MLA Shaila Rani Rawat.

Asha Nautiyal, supported by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami among other prominent BJP leaders, submitted her nomination papers with confidence, underscoring a decade of development led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in the Kedarnath region.

On the Congress front, state president Karan Mahara and former PCC president Ganesh Godiyal rallied behind Rawat, criticizing the current state government for neglecting the Kedarnath constituency and urging voters to elect a strong representative. Both parties eagerly anticipate the election outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)