Custodial Death Sparks Political Firestorm in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met with the family of Mohit Pandey, a trader who died in police custody allegedly due to assault. He announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh and vowed accountability for those responsible. The incident has triggered political outrage and calls for judicial investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 28-10-2024 18:43 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 18:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a politically charged atmosphere, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met with the grieving family of Mohit Pandey, a trader whose custodial death has sparked statewide outrage. Adityanath announced a Rs 10 lakh compensation and promised educational support for the deceased's children.

Pandey, 30, reportedly succumbed to injuries sustained from an alleged police assault. The incident has ignited fierce criticism from opposition parties, including the Samajwadi Party and Congress, demanding accountability and reform.

Opposition leaders, including Akhilesh Yadav and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, have condemned the ruling BJP for the increasing rate of custodial deaths, urging immediate judicial intervention. The BJP, facing intense scrutiny, suspended implicated officers and launched an FIR against them.

(With inputs from agencies.)

