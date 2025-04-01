Karnataka's Controversial 'Garbage Cess' Sparks Political Outrage

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has strongly criticized the Karnataka government's decision to implement a 'garbage cess', describing the state administration as financially failing and overly burdening citizens with new taxes amid rising inflation.

In support, BJP MP K Sudhakar accused the Karnataka Congress government of exploiting citizens through the contentious garbage fee, claiming the state is finding all possible venues to tax the common man.

The newly imposed levy by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) mandates Bengaluru residents to pay a solid waste management user fee starting April 1, a move met with protests led by the Karnataka BJP, which condemns the perceived fiscal mismanagement by the Congress-led state government.

(With inputs from agencies.)