Karnataka's Controversial 'Garbage Cess' Sparks Political Outrage

The Karnataka government's decision to impose a 'garbage cess' has resulted in significant backlash from BJP leaders. They criticize the ruling Congress party for burdening citizens with additional taxes amidst rising inflation, sparking widespread protests led by the Karnataka BJP against the new levy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 13:54 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 13:54 IST
Joshi slams Karnataka govt over garbage tax (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has strongly criticized the Karnataka government's decision to implement a 'garbage cess', describing the state administration as financially failing and overly burdening citizens with new taxes amid rising inflation.

In support, BJP MP K Sudhakar accused the Karnataka Congress government of exploiting citizens through the contentious garbage fee, claiming the state is finding all possible venues to tax the common man.

The newly imposed levy by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) mandates Bengaluru residents to pay a solid waste management user fee starting April 1, a move met with protests led by the Karnataka BJP, which condemns the perceived fiscal mismanagement by the Congress-led state government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

