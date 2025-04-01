Karnataka's Controversial 'Garbage Cess' Sparks Political Outrage
The Karnataka government's decision to impose a 'garbage cess' has resulted in significant backlash from BJP leaders. They criticize the ruling Congress party for burdening citizens with additional taxes amidst rising inflation, sparking widespread protests led by the Karnataka BJP against the new levy.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has strongly criticized the Karnataka government's decision to implement a 'garbage cess', describing the state administration as financially failing and overly burdening citizens with new taxes amid rising inflation.
In support, BJP MP K Sudhakar accused the Karnataka Congress government of exploiting citizens through the contentious garbage fee, claiming the state is finding all possible venues to tax the common man.
The newly imposed levy by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) mandates Bengaluru residents to pay a solid waste management user fee starting April 1, a move met with protests led by the Karnataka BJP, which condemns the perceived fiscal mismanagement by the Congress-led state government.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Karnataka
- Congress
- BBMP
- garbage cess
- BJP
- Pralhad Joshi
- price hike
- solid waste
- Bengaluru
- tax