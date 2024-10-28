BJP Urges Action on Stubble Burning as Delhi's Air Quality Worsens
The BJP has called on Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to tackle stubble burning, citing its impact on Delhi’s air quality. A BJP delegation, unable to meet Mann directly, submitted their concerns via a letter, stressing the urgency of addressing the pollution issue exacerbated by crop fires.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) urged Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to swiftly address stubble burning as it has been significantly affecting Delhi's air quality. The alert comes amid increasing concern over the intensifying pollution in the National Capital.
A BJP delegation, led by Delhi BJP state president Virendra Sachdeva, went to meet Mann at Delhi's Kapurthala House but eventually had to submit their complaint through the Resident Commissioner after failing to meet him. The delegation underscored their serious concerns over Delhi's surging Air Quality Index (AQI), which has reached alarming levels. They noted that the issue of crop residue fires could worsen with the onset of winter.
The letter refuted claims by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) that Haryana and Uttar Pradesh bore responsibility for Delhi's pollution, highlighting the higher stubble burning instances in Punjab. The BJP has urged CM Mann to enforce stringent regulations against crop burning and to spearhead efforts aimed at preserving air quality as winter approaches.
