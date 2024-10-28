Left Menu

BJP Urges Action on Stubble Burning as Delhi's Air Quality Worsens

The BJP has called on Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to tackle stubble burning, citing its impact on Delhi’s air quality. A BJP delegation, unable to meet Mann directly, submitted their concerns via a letter, stressing the urgency of addressing the pollution issue exacerbated by crop fires.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2024 18:58 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 18:58 IST
BJP Urges Action on Stubble Burning as Delhi's Air Quality Worsens
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) urged Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to swiftly address stubble burning as it has been significantly affecting Delhi's air quality. The alert comes amid increasing concern over the intensifying pollution in the National Capital.

A BJP delegation, led by Delhi BJP state president Virendra Sachdeva, went to meet Mann at Delhi's Kapurthala House but eventually had to submit their complaint through the Resident Commissioner after failing to meet him. The delegation underscored their serious concerns over Delhi's surging Air Quality Index (AQI), which has reached alarming levels. They noted that the issue of crop residue fires could worsen with the onset of winter.

The letter refuted claims by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) that Haryana and Uttar Pradesh bore responsibility for Delhi's pollution, highlighting the higher stubble burning instances in Punjab. The BJP has urged CM Mann to enforce stringent regulations against crop burning and to spearhead efforts aimed at preserving air quality as winter approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024