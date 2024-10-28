Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi's Wayanad Connection: A Promise of Frequent Visits

Priyanka Gandhi humorously addressed criticisms about her potential absence if elected in Wayanad. Comparing it to her son's schooling visits, she emphasized commitment to the constituency, assuring the locals of frequent engagements. Emphasizing voter expectations, she likened Wayanad residents to her family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 28-10-2024 19:17 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 19:17 IST
speech
  • Country:
  • India

Priyanka Gandhi, a Congress candidate, humorously addressed allegations from political opponents about her potential infrequency of visits to Wayanad if elected. Speaking at a corner meeting in Panamaram, she drew parallels between her visits to her son's boarding school and her commitment to the constituency.

Gandhi shared a personal anecdote, relating how her frequent school visits led the Principal to request less frequent visits, suggesting that Wayanad residents might similarly ask her to come less often due to frequent appearances.

Asserting her connection to the people of Wayanad by calling them family, she responded to journalists' queries about the election by stating that each vote represents the voters' expectations from her, rather than what she expects from them.

(With inputs from agencies.)

