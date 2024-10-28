Priyanka Gandhi's Wayanad Connection: A Promise of Frequent Visits
Priyanka Gandhi humorously addressed criticisms about her potential absence if elected in Wayanad. Comparing it to her son's schooling visits, she emphasized commitment to the constituency, assuring the locals of frequent engagements. Emphasizing voter expectations, she likened Wayanad residents to her family.
- Country:
- India
Priyanka Gandhi, a Congress candidate, humorously addressed allegations from political opponents about her potential infrequency of visits to Wayanad if elected. Speaking at a corner meeting in Panamaram, she drew parallels between her visits to her son's boarding school and her commitment to the constituency.
Gandhi shared a personal anecdote, relating how her frequent school visits led the Principal to request less frequent visits, suggesting that Wayanad residents might similarly ask her to come less often due to frequent appearances.
Asserting her connection to the people of Wayanad by calling them family, she responded to journalists' queries about the election by stating that each vote represents the voters' expectations from her, rather than what she expects from them.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gang Allegations Emerge in High-Profile Politician's Unsettling Murder
Custodial Death Sparks Outrage: Allegations of Police Brutality in Dalit Man's Case
Congress Leader Faces Extortion Allegations in Uttar Pradesh
Diplomatic Tensions Rise Between India and Canada Over Assassination Allegations
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: India Rejects Canada's Allegations