Delhi Congress Gears Up for 'Delhi Nyay Yatra'

The Delhi Congress is organizing a 'Delhi Nyay Yatra' to engage with citizens and gather insights about the challenges they face. Initiated by Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav, the event will start on November 8 at Rajghat and culminate on December 4.

The initiative is inspired by Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, which covered over 4,000 km across the country. The Delhi march is segmented into four phases and aims to cover various constituencies, reaching out to local communities and advocating for change.

The Congress party is preparing for the Delhi assembly elections with increased momentum, positioning itself as a viable alternative for governance, under the popular slogan 'Haath Badlega Halath', amidst criticism of the current administration by the Aam Aadmi Party.

