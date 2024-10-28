Left Menu

Delhi Congress Gears Up for 'Delhi Nyay Yatra'

Delhi Congress is set to organize a 'Delhi Nyay Yatra' next month, inspired by Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra. The march will cover various regions, interact with citizens, and address their grievances in preparation for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2024 20:08 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 20:08 IST
The Delhi Congress is organizing a 'Delhi Nyay Yatra' to engage with citizens and gather insights about the challenges they face. Initiated by Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav, the event will start on November 8 at Rajghat and culminate on December 4.

The initiative is inspired by Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, which covered over 4,000 km across the country. The Delhi march is segmented into four phases and aims to cover various constituencies, reaching out to local communities and advocating for change.

The Congress party is preparing for the Delhi assembly elections with increased momentum, positioning itself as a viable alternative for governance, under the popular slogan 'Haath Badlega Halath', amidst criticism of the current administration by the Aam Aadmi Party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

