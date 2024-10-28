Left Menu

Michel Barnier's Swift Recovery: A Political Veteran's Resilience

French Prime Minister Michel Barnier successfully underwent surgery for a cervical lesion. The operation went smoothly, and he resumed work on Monday. Analysis results will take weeks. Barnier is focusing on 2025 budget challenges in a fragmented parliament after being appointed by President Macron in September.

French Prime Minister Michel Barnier successfully underwent surgery on a cervical lesion over the weekend, as confirmed by a statement from his doctor released on Monday through Barnier's office.

The surgery was successful, and Barnier, 73, returned to his duties on Monday. The results from the lesion analysis are expected in several weeks. Barnier plans to resume public engagements with a Cabinet meeting scheduled for Thursday, October 31.

Appointed by President Emmanuel Macron in early September following a prolonged search for a new prime minister, the conservative political veteran Barnier faces his first major challenge: passing the 2025 budget in a deeply fragmented parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

