Karnataka Minister Refutes BJP's Allegations on Farmers' Lands

Karnataka's Minority Welfare Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan has firmly refuted accusations by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regarding land notices sent to farmers. The allegations, related to the state's Waqf Board, have been dismissed by Khan as a misinformation campaign by the BJP, with no notices actually being issued.

Khan emphasized that the Waqf Board owns 1,12,000 acres of land, but controls only 23,700 acres due to encroachments. While reclaiming lost lands is challenging, he stressed the importance of protecting the remaining agenda. Furthermore, he criticized the BJP for attempting to amend central legislation for electoral gains in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

Earlier, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya accused the Karnataka government of declaring farm lands in Vijayapura district as Waqf property, a claim Khan has denied. Surya alleged that Khan directed local officials to favor the e-Waqf Board in land registration, a charge dismissed as politically motivated amid upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)