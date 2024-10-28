Congress Finalizes Candidates for Jharkhand Assembly Polls
The Congress has released its final list of candidates for the Jharkhand assembly elections, fielding Sweta Singh from Bokaro and Ajay Dubey from Dhanbad. A total of 30 candidates have been declared, with polls scheduled in two phases on November 13 and 20. Counting will occur on November 23.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2024 23:15 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 23:15 IST
- Country:
- India
In a strategic move, the Congress party has unveiled its final list of candidates for the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections. The announcement includes Sweta Singh from Bokaro and Ajay Dubey from Dhanbad, rounding up to 30 candidates for the legislative contest.
Previously, two lists were released, showcasing 21 and 7 contenders respectively. The elections, crucial for the Congress-Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) ruling alliance, are set over two phases on November 13 and 20.
The eastern state of Jharkhand will see vote counting on November 23, a decisive day for the political fate of the parties involved.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- Jharkhand
- assembly polls
- elections
- candidates
- Sweta Singh
- Ajay Dubey
- politics
- November
- votes
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Congress Finalizes Candidates for Maharashtra Polls Amid Political Rivalry
Congress Announces Candidates for Key Bypolls
BJP Announces Candidates for Meghalaya and Punjab Bypolls
Bharat Adivasi Party Announces Candidates for Rajasthan By-Polls
BJP Unveils First Candidates List for Maharashtra Assembly Elections