Congress Finalizes Candidates for Jharkhand Assembly Polls

The Congress has released its final list of candidates for the Jharkhand assembly elections, fielding Sweta Singh from Bokaro and Ajay Dubey from Dhanbad. A total of 30 candidates have been declared, with polls scheduled in two phases on November 13 and 20. Counting will occur on November 23.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2024 23:15 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 23:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move, the Congress party has unveiled its final list of candidates for the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections. The announcement includes Sweta Singh from Bokaro and Ajay Dubey from Dhanbad, rounding up to 30 candidates for the legislative contest.

Previously, two lists were released, showcasing 21 and 7 contenders respectively. The elections, crucial for the Congress-Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) ruling alliance, are set over two phases on November 13 and 20.

The eastern state of Jharkhand will see vote counting on November 23, a decisive day for the political fate of the parties involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

