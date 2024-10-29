Left Menu

U.S. Visa Restrictions Loom Over Ghana's Democratic Integrity Ahead of Elections

The U.S. State Department has announced visa restrictions for individuals compromising Ghana's democracy as the nation prepares for its general elections. Allegations of voter roll issues have arisen, prompting concerns of democratic decline. The elections will see former President Mahama challenge Vice President Bawumia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Accra | Updated: 29-10-2024 00:57 IST | Created: 29-10-2024 00:57 IST
U.S. Visa Restrictions Loom Over Ghana's Democratic Integrity Ahead of Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ghana

The U.S. State Department announced Monday that it will impose visa restrictions on individuals deemed to have jeopardized Ghana's democratic processes as the West African nation readies for its general elections in December.

Ghana, known for its peaceful and transparent elections over the past two decades, is facing scrutiny as accusations of voter roll anomalies threaten to destabilize its democratic reputation. Scheduled for December 7, this year's presidential and parliamentary elections will be the ninth since the country adopted multi-party democracy in 1992.

Incumbent President Akufo-Addo is stepping down after completing his term, with Former President John Dramani Mahama of the opposition, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), running against Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia of the New Patriotic Party. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken clarified that the visa restrictions target only individuals acting against democratic interests, aligning with a similar precedent set by the U.S. for Nigeria's elections last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Penalties Mar Max Verstappen's Mexico City Grand Prix

Controversial Penalties Mar Max Verstappen's Mexico City Grand Prix

 Global
2
Iranian Nobel Laureate's Struggle for Health and Justice

Iranian Nobel Laureate's Struggle for Health and Justice

 United Arab Emirates
3
Japan in Political Turmoil: A Nation's Leadership Uncertain

Japan in Political Turmoil: A Nation's Leadership Uncertain

 Japan
4
Yen Tumbles Amid Japan's Political Shakeup; Oil Prices Plunge

Yen Tumbles Amid Japan's Political Shakeup; Oil Prices Plunge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024