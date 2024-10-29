U.S. Visa Restrictions Loom Over Ghana's Democratic Integrity Ahead of Elections

The U.S. State Department announced Monday that it will impose visa restrictions on individuals deemed to have jeopardized Ghana's democratic processes as the West African nation readies for its general elections in December.

Ghana, known for its peaceful and transparent elections over the past two decades, is facing scrutiny as accusations of voter roll anomalies threaten to destabilize its democratic reputation. Scheduled for December 7, this year's presidential and parliamentary elections will be the ninth since the country adopted multi-party democracy in 1992.

Incumbent President Akufo-Addo is stepping down after completing his term, with Former President John Dramani Mahama of the opposition, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), running against Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia of the New Patriotic Party. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken clarified that the visa restrictions target only individuals acting against democratic interests, aligning with a similar precedent set by the U.S. for Nigeria's elections last year.

