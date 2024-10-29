Protests Erupt in Georgia Over Controversial Election Results
Thousands gathered in Tbilisi to protest election results won by the Georgian Dream party, amid allegations of voting irregularities. The opposition, claiming electoral fraud, has boycotted parliament, calling for EU-like reforms. Western nations demand a full investigation into the reported discrepancies.
Thousands of people protested outside Georgia's parliament in Tbilisi on Monday, following the ruling party's electoral victory amid allegations of voting irregularities.
The Georgian Dream party, accused of deepening ties with Russia, secured nearly 54% of votes. Opposition parties, however, rejected the results and plan to boycott parliament.
International observers and Western nations have urged thorough investigations to address vote-buying and voter intimidation claims that challenge Georgia's European Union aspirations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
