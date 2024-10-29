Left Menu

Protests Erupt in Georgia Over Controversial Election Results

Thousands gathered in Tbilisi to protest election results won by the Georgian Dream party, amid allegations of voting irregularities. The opposition, claiming electoral fraud, has boycotted parliament, calling for EU-like reforms. Western nations demand a full investigation into the reported discrepancies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-10-2024 02:47 IST | Created: 29-10-2024 02:47 IST
Protests Erupt in Georgia Over Controversial Election Results
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Thousands of people protested outside Georgia's parliament in Tbilisi on Monday, following the ruling party's electoral victory amid allegations of voting irregularities.

The Georgian Dream party, accused of deepening ties with Russia, secured nearly 54% of votes. Opposition parties, however, rejected the results and plan to boycott parliament.

International observers and Western nations have urged thorough investigations to address vote-buying and voter intimidation claims that challenge Georgia's European Union aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Penalties Mar Max Verstappen's Mexico City Grand Prix

Controversial Penalties Mar Max Verstappen's Mexico City Grand Prix

 Global
2
Iranian Nobel Laureate's Struggle for Health and Justice

Iranian Nobel Laureate's Struggle for Health and Justice

 United Arab Emirates
3
Japan in Political Turmoil: A Nation's Leadership Uncertain

Japan in Political Turmoil: A Nation's Leadership Uncertain

 Japan
4
Yen Tumbles Amid Japan's Political Shakeup; Oil Prices Plunge

Yen Tumbles Amid Japan's Political Shakeup; Oil Prices Plunge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024