Protests Erupt in Georgia Over Controversial Election Results

Thousands of people protested outside Georgia's parliament in Tbilisi on Monday, following the ruling party's electoral victory amid allegations of voting irregularities.

The Georgian Dream party, accused of deepening ties with Russia, secured nearly 54% of votes. Opposition parties, however, rejected the results and plan to boycott parliament.

International observers and Western nations have urged thorough investigations to address vote-buying and voter intimidation claims that challenge Georgia's European Union aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)