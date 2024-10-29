Trump Appeals to Faith Amid Campaign Controversy

Republican candidate Donald Trump reached out to religious voters in Georgia on Monday, aiming to consolidate support in a key swing state. Meanwhile, his campaign has sought to distance itself from controversial remarks made by allies that risk alienating crucial voter demographics.

As millions have already cast their votes, polls indicate a neck-and-neck race between Trump and his Democratic opponent Kamala Harris. During an event with the National Faith Advisory Board in Georgia, Trump emphasized the need for religion in America while criticizing the so-called 'radical left.' However, his campaign faced backlash over comments made in New York, which were perceived as racist.

In contrast, Kamala Harris promoted economic investment in manufacturing during a visit to Michigan, highlighting differences with Trump on economic policies. Despite economic improvements under the Biden-Harris administration, inflation remains a challenge, and the election outcome is poised to determine the U.S.'s economic direction.

