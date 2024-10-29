B.C. Election Outcome: NDP Secures Power Amidst Voter Concerns

The New Democratic Party, led by incumbent Premier David Eby, is poised to form the next government of British Columbia. The NDP clinched 47 seats in the final ballot count, enough to establish a majority government.

Eby met with Lieutenant Governor Janet Austin, who tasked him with forming the government. Despite initial results showing no clear majority, the NDP's lead secures them another term following a campaign focused on healthcare and housing issues.

Concerns about public safety, crime, and high costs persist, casting doubt on government policy. Notably, the NDP's victory ensures the continuation of provincial climate initiatives, crucial for industrial approvals.

(With inputs from agencies.)