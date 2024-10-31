Himanta Biswa Sarma Inspects Venue for PM Modi's Upcoming Rally in Jharkhand

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is also the Bharatiya Janata Party's co-in-charge for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections, visited Garhwa on November 4 to inspect the venue where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a public rally. Sarma expressed his satisfaction with the arrangements at the site, asserting that the event would be successful. 'PM Narendra Modi will be in Garhwa on 4th November at 10:30 am. People have made good arrangements. I think it will be a good rally,' he stated.

During his visit, Sarma raised concerns about the alleged infiltration and shifting demographics in Jharkhand. 'These people (State Government) say something else. We are not talking about those at the border. We are talking about those infiltrators who are already inside Jharkhand; it is our work to drive out those who have come here since the Congress' tenure till date,' he said. Sarma also mentioned BJP leader Satyanand Jha's decision to run as an independent candidate for the state's assembly elections.

While addressing media in Jamtara, Sarma explained that the party could not offer Satyanand Jha a ticket, prompting his independent candidacy. 'We could give a ticket to only one person from the party, we could not give a ticket to him, so Jha ji got angry and announced to contest the election as an independent candidate. He also filed his nomination,' Sarma elaborated. Furthermore, he communicated his endeavor to persuade Jha to retract his nomination, assuring Jha of a potential role in the state or central government. Emphasizing the significance of the BJP's participation, Sarma remarked, 'This time it is very important for the BJP to form the government; it is important for Jharkhand. I came here to request Jha ji to help the party by withdrawing his nomination. We have also said that he will be given a good and respected post in the state or central government. He is a very old worker. He will take a decision after talking to his workers.'

(With inputs from agencies.)