Maharashtra Congress Demands Ouster of DGP over Alleged Bias

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole has called for the dismissal of the state's Director General of Police (DGP), Rashmi Shukla, alleging partiality against opposition parties like Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP(SP). In a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, Patole emphasized that political violence against opposition leaders has surged recently in Maharashtra.

The October 31 letter referenced previous requests dated September 24 and October 4, 2024, seeking Shukla's removal. The matter was reportedly highlighted during a Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) meet with the Election Commission on September 27. It was noted that in contrast to Jharkhand's swift enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct, Maharashtra's DGP has not been similarly scrutinized.

Patole accused Shukla of directing city police chiefs and superintendents to press baseless charges against opposition leaders, undermining election fairness. The Congress urged Shukla's immediate removal to maintain fair elections, warning of potential legal actions if the issue remains unresolved.

(With inputs from agencies.)